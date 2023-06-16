The 2024 Subaru Ascent three-row crossover SUV mostly carries over for the new year, except for an updated version of its EyeSight driver-assist system and a price increase of $300 across the six-trim lineup, Subaru disclosed Thursday.

The base Ascent with standard all-wheel drive costs $35,940, including a $1,295 destination fee, which is $70 more than last year, bringing the total year-over-year increase from the 2023 Subaru Ascent to $370.

The Ascent competes with the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, and other three-row family haulers.

A 260-hp 2.4-liter flat-4 powers every Ascent with a CVT that has stepped gears to mimic the shifts of an automatic transmission. It can tow 5,000 pounds. The Ascent seats eight passengers, though captain’s chairs for the second row are an option on all but the base grade.

Subaru’s calling card remains safety, and it’s improved upon this year with a wider field of view on the camera angles of its EyeSight driver-assist package. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and adaptive LED headlights come standard, while most models get blind-spot monitors.

Standard convenience features include cloth seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, a satellite radio trial, at least two USB ports (USB-A and USB-C) and a vertically oriented 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The $38,090 Premium model adds blind-spot monitors, a power driver seat, heated front seats and side mirrors, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

A $1,460 convenience package adds a power passenger seat, a power tailgate, keyless start, reverse automatic braking, and the choice of captain’s chairs instead of the mid-row bench to seat seven.

The Onyx returns with blacked-out elements that include 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside features water-repellant upholstery with green accent stitching. The $42,890 trim only comes with captain’s chairs in the second row, and it adds to the Premium grade a heated steering wheel, LED fog lights, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Limited comes in two variants, essentially, with seven- or eight-seat configurations at no extra cost. Limited brings the leather and the comfort, with power lumbar support and a thigh extender added to the driver seat, and heated rear outboard seats. It costs $43,190. A tech package brings the price to $46,740, and brings with it a surround-view camera system, navigation, Harman Kardon sound with 14 speakers, and a cargo cover.

An Onyx Limited model marries the black touches specific to the Onyx grade with the premium features of the Limited in its most loaded form. It seats seven, and costs $47,890.

The $49,790 Touring tops the lineup with all the stuff mentioned above but with chrome instead of black trim accents. Inside, a wood-pattern trim fronts the dash and perforated nappa leather backs the seats. Cooled front seats also come with the Touring.

Built in Lafayette, Indiana, the 2024 Subaru Ascent goes on sale this fall.

