Porsche is out testing prototypes for an updated version of its Cayenne mid-size SUV, which is confirmed to launch in the spring as a 2024 model. The German sports car brand released images of the Cayenne undergoing testing on Wednesday.

The automaker said there will be tweaks to the powertrain lineup, chassis, connectivity, and list of standard features. The goal for engineers, the automaker said, is to deliver a vehicle with an even wider range between on-road performance, comfort, and off-road capability.

There will be design tweaks, too. The popular performance SUV is set to take on a radical—at least for Porsche—new look judging by the changes spotted on the prototypes.

The front end has been completely revised and features new headlights with a flatter, more angular shape similar to the design used on the Taycan electric car. The headlights are Porsche’s latest matrix LED design, featuring four individual projectors instead of the single main unit on the current Cayenne range.

2024 Porsche Cayenne prototype

The taillights have also been concealed, suggesting a new concept here. We can also see that the tailgate has been revised, as the recess for the license plate has been moved onto the rear fascia. This design is already used on the related Cayenne Coupe, which is about to undergo a similar update.

Porsche hasn’t provided a look inside the new Cayenne, but it will be updated to integrate a fully digital dash similar to the one in the Taycan. A 12.7-inch screen is expected to serve as the instrument cluster, while a 12.3-inch touchscreen is expected to serve as the infotainment hub.

2024 Porsche Cayenne prototype

In the chassis department, Porsche will make adaptive dampers a standard feature across the range. Larger diameter tires will also help improve comfort and grip levels.

It isn’t clear what updates Porsche has planned for the powertrains, though there are rumors the Cayenne S will drop the current twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 in favor of Porsche’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8.

2024 Porsche Cayenne prototype

Typically, Porsche dials up the horsepower on most grades with its updates, so powertrain tweaks in other grades are also likely. The lineup currently tops out with the Turbo S E-Hybrid grade, which is rated at a stout 670 hp.

While the Cayenne Coupe has a new Turbo GT grade with a twin-turbo V-8 that delivers 631 hp on its own, it isn’t clear if this grade will make it into the regular Cayenne lineup.

