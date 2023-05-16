The Nissan GT-R enters the 2024 model year with a round of updates, but those updates come at a price as the aging sports car is much more costly than in previous years.

The 2024 GT-R, on sale in limited numbers starting this spring, is priced to start at $122,885. That’s for the base GT-R Premium, and is up significantly on the $115,435 starting price of the 2023 model.

The GT-R T-Spec returns and is priced from $142,885, and the GT-R Nismo is priced from $222,885. The Nismo arrives this summer.

All figures include a $1,895 destination charge.

2024 Nissan GT-R T-Spec

The GT-R’s price tag has grown substantially over the years but Nissan continues to offer plenty of standard equipment. The list includes a titanium exhaust system, adjustable Bilstein dampers, 20-inch Rays wheels, Dunlop Sports Maxx GT600 tires, Brembo brakes, a Bose audio system, and leather trim.

The T-Spec was last offered for 2021. The T-Spec is based on the Premium but gets a few extras, including wider front fenders, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, gold-painted wheels, and a combination of leather and suede in the interior. It also offers a choice between the classic colors Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple III.

Upgrading to the Nismo adds carbon-fiber body panels (front and rear fascias, front fenders, hood, roof, side skirts, trunk, and rear spoiler), a stiffer suspension tune, and turbochargers matching the design used on the GT-R Nismo GT3 race car, which results in more power.

2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo

Power in the GT-R comes from a turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6. The engine delivers 565 hp in the Premium and T-Spec and 600 hp in the Nismo. In both cases, a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

New for 2024 are revised designs for the front and rear fascias and rear wing, which according to Nissan help improve downforce while reducing drag. The Nismo model also sports a new rear wing design that features swan neck-style struts and 10% more surface area.

The current GT-R, an R35 to those who know their GT-Rs from their Skylines, was unveiled to the world in 2007 and went on sale in the U.S. the following year as a 2009 model. Nissan remains quiet on plans for its next GT-R, the R36, though the automaker has hinted at a new platform and possibly some form of electrification.

