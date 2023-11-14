The Lincoln Aviator enters the 2024 model year without its Grand Touring plug-in hybrid grade, Lincoln announced on Tuesday. It’s one of a few changes to Lincoln’s midsize SUV for the new model year.

Introduced with the current Aviator’s 2020 market debut, the Grand Touring grade paired the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 from non-hybrid models with an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. The combination sent 494 hp to all four wheels, while a 13.6-kwh battery pack afforded 21 miles of EPA-rated electric range.

For 2024, all Aviator models use the standalone twin-turbo V-6 and 10-speed automatic. The engine by itself produces 400 hp. Non-hybrid models were available with rear-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive, and that will likely continue for 2024.

The base grade has also received the new name Premiere, instead of the previous Standard name. Pricing for this grade starts at $54,735, including a $1,395 destination charge. Reserve remains the middle grade and starts at $60,400 with destination. The top Black Label grade starts at $82,120.

2024 Lincoln Aviator

Further updates are likely on the way, though timing is uncertain. An Aviator with a camouflaged front end was spied testing earlier this year, hinting at a styling refresh that could take cues from the Lincoln Star concept unveiled in 2022.

Electric versions of both the Aviator and the related Ford Explorer are also in the works. They will use a dedicated EV platform Ford announced in 2021, and are expected to arrive around 2025.

Lincoln doesn’t sell any EVs currently, but plans to have four in its lineup by 2026. That plan hasn’t gone over well with Lincoln’s dealerships, many of which have reportedly opted out of a certification plan to sell EVs.

