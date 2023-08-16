Lexus on Tuesday revealed the latest in its line of LC Inspiration Series special-edition cars that feature unique styling treatments and occasionally performance enhancements, too.

The latest is available for the 2024 model year and is based on the LC 500 grade. Just 125 examples are available for North America, and buyers can choose between the LC 500’s coupe or convertible body styles.

Pricing starts at $116,700 for the coupe and $121,900 for the convertible. Both figures include a $1,350 destination charge.

The 2024 LC 500 Inspiration Series stands out thanks to a Polar Surge Satin matte-white exterior and Deep Blue interior, a combination used on the LC for the first time. The convertible also gets a blue top, while the coupe gets a carbon-fiber roof.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

Some black is used as an accent color, including on the 21-inch forged-alloy wheels, grille surround, headlight and taillight surrounds, side mirror caps, and side skirts.

For improved downforce, the cars also sport flics on the front fascia, and in the case of the coupe a rear wing as well.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

A few additional premium touches can be found in the cabin, including the choice of Alcantara or leather trim, a head-up display, and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system all as standard equipment. Door sill plates made from carbon fiber and featuring an “Inspiration Series” script, along with a uniquely numbered plaque on the center console, signify the car as a special edition.

No change is made to the powertrain, meaning buyers will find a 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood rated at 471 hp. Drive is routed to the rear wheels only, via a 10-speed automatic transmission and Torsen limited-slip differential.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

The start of deliveries is scheduled for early fall.

Lexus has added additional tweaks to its LC range for the 2024 model year. These include a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment screen instead of the previous 10.3-inch unit, as well as new color and trim options.

