SWAT situation reported in Nob Hill area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A large police presence has been reported in the area of Central and Carlisle.
Around 15 APD and SWAT vehicles were reported by News 13 crews Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. One suspect is believed to be in custody. This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.
