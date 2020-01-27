Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Live Now
Live Now
App Alert
Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast
District Attorney announces new indictment for convicted child rapist
WATCH NOW: Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game?
January 30 Morning Rush: Police search for suspect in deadly SE Albuquerque shooting
Senators begin questioning period in President Trump’s impeachment trial
Breaking down Mahomes, Garoppolo on Big Game Bound with special guests
January 29 Morning Rush: Woman fatally struck by ART bus west of UNM
Woman fatally struck by ART bus west of UNM
Mag 7.7 quake hits between Cuba and Jamaica, but no injuries
WATCH NOW: Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
January 28 Morning Rush: Adoptive father testified accused rapist was abused as child
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
Rocky Long returning to UNM football as defensive coordinator
January 27 Morning Rush: Proposed bill will create programs for hungry New Mexico college students in need
APD: Intruder shot while attempting to enter home in southwest Albuquerque
January 30 Morning Rush: Police search for suspect in deadly SE Albuquerque shooting
Police arrest Albuquerque teen known for getting into trouble
Lobo basketball suspends JaQuan Lyle for house party, shooting incident
Man accused of trying to pay prostitute with hamburger caught in police sting
Billboard urges public to rethink restricting abortion
Video: Woman flees from police, bizarre excuse when she gets arrested
Video Forecast
Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Poetry project aims to connect international district with future public library
Danny Granger talks guarding Kobe and one wicked crossover
New Mexico schoolkids ‘stick it’ to principal after winning fundraising bet
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞