Young Professionals of Albuquerque offer community engagement, networking opportunities

The Young Professionals of Albuquerque are always seeking to build a community that offers professional development, as well as social and civic opportunities. They are inviting all professionals under the age of 40 to join them in events and activities as part of their three pillars of Professional Development, Community Engagement, and Social/Networking.

The president of YPA, Jason Buchta, explains the group originally started as a branch of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce before becoming an independent organization 10 years ago.

“So you become a member and we try to engage you on the networking side, but then also to get involved in your community and give back. And then also feed our members in a way that helps them grow as individuals,” said the vice president of YPA, Alexis Hassley.

Jason says the opportunity to join is open to all professionals in their 20s and 30s but that their membership comes from all backgrounds from various industries. YPA will host a financial literacy workshop on November 6, 2019, and will include a presentation to benefit young adults and their financial health.

The event is free to attend for YPA members and costs $30 for non-members. To RSVP to the event, click here.

For information on how to become a member of the Young Professionals of Albuquerque, click here.