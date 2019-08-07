Woman launches Kickstarter to publish children’s book inspired by Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who recently moved to Albuquerque with her family is trying to get her children’s book off the ground.

Two years ago, Kelly Airhart and her family drove through Albuquerque on their way to the Grand Canyon, and after some exploring, they fell in love and Airhart knew she wanted to live here someday.

She said her kids had a hard time pronouncing “Albuquerque” and would call it “Albert’s cookie.”

Airhart instantly had an idea.

“Albert’s Cookie” is a book she wrote and illustrated about Albert and a high-flying adventure with his quirky cookie.

Airhart has launched a Kickstarter campaign and has a goal of at least $300 to be able to do a book tour around Albuquerque. To learn more, click here.