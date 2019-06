ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Calling all New Mexico United fans: Here’s your chance to win a free trip to the team’s next historic match.

The New Mexico United will take on the Minnesota United on July 10 in the U.S. Open Cup. The team is holding a contest that offers an all-inclusive trip for two to Minnesota, including plane and game tickets.

All you have to do is create a one-minute video explaining why you are the ultimate United fan. If you’re interested, click here.