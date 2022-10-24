NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled.

They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food residue inside. Plastic bags and plastic wraps are not currently recyclable throughout the state. For more information and where to recycle, head over to the New Mexico Recycling Coalition’s website.