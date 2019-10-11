Way Out West Film Fest kicks off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 10-day film festival showcasing LGBTQ experiences kicks off Friday night in Albuquerque.

The 17th Way Out West Film Fest begins with a documentary about the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, touring the deep south in an effort to spread messages of love and acceptance. That’s happening Friday night at the Guild Cinema, along with a live musical performance.

Events continue through next weekend, including a special appearance by comedian Kathy Griffin, presenting a film and talking about free speech issues. For details, click here.

