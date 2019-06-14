Water Authority Xeriscape Conversion Rebate Program

If you’re looking for a way to save on watering costs this summer, the Water Authority is reminding people about its rebate program.

Residents who convert their yards to desert-friendly landscaping like xeriscaping can qualify to get back $1 per square foot.

The Water Authority will even send someone to assess your property and help point you in the right direction.

If you’re interested in the program, you’ll need to get your plan approved ahead of time to qualify for the rebate.

For details, click here.