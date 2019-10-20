‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises money and awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people from across the city came out and walked to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

The “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” kicked off Saturday morning at Hoffmantown Church. They’ve raised more than $150,000 so far, which will go towards Alzheimer’s research.

“This is the largest funder of research on the globe. So this, is like the giant Alzheimer’s party so that we can find an end to Alzheimer’s,” said Amelia Schaefer of the Alzheimer’s Association. Organizers say they’re still trying to raise funds throughout the year and they’re always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in helping out, you can visit them here.