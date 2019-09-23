Walk to Defeat ALS takes place at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Nearly 2,000 people walked around Isotopes Park, raising money to help find a cure for ALS.

The deadly disease targets the body’s muscle function and is more commonly known as Lou Gherig’s disease. ALS puts a huge strain on families when they’re forced to watch a loved one suffer.

“It’s sad every time we lose somebody and it just motivates me to work harder to raise money to find a cure,” said Joe Cordova, president of the ALS Association New Mexico.

Sunday morning’s Walk to Defeat ALS raised nearly $215,000 for ALS research. If you’d like to donate, click here.