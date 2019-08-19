Vote for NM United in USL contest here

New Mexico United fans can help the team win a fun contest.

Currently, the United is in the running for three different contests in the USL, including Favorite Theme Night for its Meow Wolf night earlier this month; Favorite Tifo for a Kevaughn Frater display; and Favorite City to Visit when it comes to Albuquerque.

So far, the United leads all three categories.

People can show their United pride by voting here:
https://www.uslchampionship.com/news_article/show/1042262?fbclid=IwAR0h6Oj7rW_46FPmeMMHcsYjhzXEHunMVKQq0odWHJFv–SZFQ3WewTiUtk

