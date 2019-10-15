Volunteers needed to package ornaments for US Capitol Christmas Tree

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers have started packing the ornaments for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

This year, officials will be selecting the tree from Carson National Forest near Questa. It will then travel across the country and adorn the west lawn of the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

To get ready, the Taos community has created 10,000 ornaments, and they need help packing them for their cross-country trip. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Monday, Oct. 21, volunteers will be at the Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center working to get them ready.