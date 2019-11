ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell needs a little help cleaning up for Small Business Saturday.

Officials are encouraging residents to come out for “Shop Small Sweep” in preparation for the holiday shopping season. On Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., volunteers will be out sprucing up businesses by picking up trash, washing windows, and sweeping storefronts.

Volunteers can check-in that morning at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce. This year, Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 30.