Volkswagen settlement money going toward electric vehicles, charging stations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A federal settlement from Volkswagen is funding dozens more local projects aimed at reducing environmental impacts. The money comes after the automaker was caught installing devices on its vehicles to cheat emissions tests. New Mexico was approved for an $18 payout back in 2017 and already put a third of that toward emissions-reduction projects like replacing school buses and airport equipment. For the next phase, $4.6 million will go toward 43 projects across the state paying for electric buses and other vehicles as well as charging stations for electric vehicles.

The city of Albuquerque says its new stations will be placed at 11 city faciilities includsing the Sunport, the Balloon Museum and Los Altos Golf Course.

