FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A vintage World War II bomber is resting its wings in Farmington this week.

Monday morning, the Four Corners Regional Airport gave a warm welcome to Sentimental Journey and her pilots. The historic warbird was the workhorse of the Army Air Force during World War II.

If you’re interested in taking a trip back in time, the B-17 will be in New Mexico until next week. Tickets to see the bomber start at $10.