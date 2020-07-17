Village of Los Lunas personality quiz

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas wants to know where residents see the growing community in 20 years.

As part of its comprehensive plan, the village is asking people to take a fun personality quiz. It asks things like where you’ll be on a Friday night, what city facilities you’d use and what new facilities you’d hope to see.

View quiz at https://voll-2040-comprehensive-plan-update-voll.hub.arcgis.com/pages/engagement-activities?fbclid=IwAR2MEeAMLZFbu9wQPK_gQ-saf36BqAn22P0OoSrPRgIdV1qfSGQ6pIfjv0c.