Video: Police take down man accused of carjacking a couple at Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico criminal accused of carjacking a couple at Walmart is now in even deeper trouble. The feds have decided he’s a perfect candidate for prosecution.

Back in May, New Mexico State Police were flooding East Central looking for troublemakers. Jan Garcia was one of those cases they came across.

Police had been on the lookout for a stolen white Mazda 3 that was taken earlier in the day at gunpoint in the Walmart parking lot in Los Lunas. They spotted it near Central and Pennsylvania.

State Police officers in unmarked units boxed Garcia in, so he hopped out of the passenger’s side and kept walking away before he was tackled. Then, he came up with a flimsy explanation for why he was behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Garcia: “I just got in that car right now. Someone just parked it and I just got on.”

Back on the day the car was stolen, Los Lunas police released security footage from the Walmart, showing the carjacker loitering around before pulling a gun on a shopper in his car.

Police say the victim did identify Garcia as the carjacker. He was initially charged with the carjacking and for having a gun in the car when they found him.

That case has now gone federal, where the felon with a firearm charge carries a much longer sentence.

Garcia is still behind bars while he awaits trial on those federal charges. He was still on probation for an armed robbery of a man and a child, where he stole the girl’s iPad, and for meth.