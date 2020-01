STOCKTON, CA (KRQE) – He’s got a purple heart, and now he has Valentine’s hearts.

For Valentine’s Day 104-year-old and World War II veteran Major Bill had one wish, to receive just a few Valentine’s Day cards. He’s already received more than 25,000 cards and gifts from around the world thanking him for his service.

There’s still time to send him a Valentine’s Day card. For more information, click here.