The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department has a lot to celebrate this past year as they were able to find more homes for pets while reducing the number of animals that were euthanized. Animal Welfare Department Director Danny Nevarez discusses the organization's progress.

"I'm so proud of the work that's been done at the shelter for the last two years. Really just all across the board, we're seeing adoptions are up, euthanasia is down, the number of pets that die in care is down, the number of complex surgeries that we're able to perform in-house is up," said Danny. "And we're getting more pets back to their owners before ever bringing them into the shelter which is a testament to seeing more microchips in the field."