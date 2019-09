ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Before you know it, summer will be a thing of the past as we launch into fall. Water conservation specialists say that your landscape needs less water now than it did in the summertime. They say it needs about 35% less on average.

Even though the days may still be warm, shorter days and cooler nights in the months of September, October and November mean less irrigation is required. People should adjust your rrigation controller following the Fall Season Watering Recommendations to keep your landscape healthy. If you have turf that means cutting back to two days per week and two to four days a month for trees. For another type of plants visit 505outside.com.