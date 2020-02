NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico turns 131 this week and you can help celebrate with a new game.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Lobo mascot. To mark the occasion, UNM unveiled a throwback 8-bit video game available on the desktop or your phone.

You can help Lobo Louie dodge tumbleweeds and pinon trees to get a high score.

Click here to play the game.