ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is giving local kids a chance to chat with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Students from across New Mexico are welcomed to attend the Nasa In-flight Downlink on Dec. 10 at the Student Union Building. They can also chat with local experts and participate in space-related activities.

Questions for the astronauts can be submitted through Nov. 17. For details, click here.