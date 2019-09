UNM Offering Free Flu Shots Beginning Sept. 28

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flu season is right around the corner, and UNM Hospital is once again offering free flu shots.

The free campaign kicks off Saturday at the UNM Family Health Clinic with several others planned through November. The vaccines are available for patients six months and older.

The clinics are scheduled as followed:

Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

UNM Family Health Clinic, 1209 University Blvd. NE

Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

UNM Westside Family Health Clinic, 4808 McMahon Blvd. NW

DRIVE-THRU – UNM Family Medicine Clinic, 2400 Tucker NE

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 3-7 p.m.

UNM Southeast Heights Clinic, 8200 Central Ave. SE

Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

DRIVE-THRU – UNM Northeast Heights Family Clinic, 7801 Academy Rd. NE

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 3-7 p.m.

UNM North Valley Clinic, 3401 4th St. NW

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

UNM LoboCare/Senior Health Care Clinic, 1101 Medical Arts Ave. NE, 4-A

DRIVE-THRU – UNM Southwest Mesa Health Family Clinic, 301 Unser Blvd. NW

Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

DRIVE-THRU – UNM Family Health Clinic, Atrisco Heritage Academy, 10800 Dennis Chavez SW