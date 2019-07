ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Women will get an inside look at the UNM football team.

The university is hosting its annual Women’s Football Clinic on Monday evening. Participants will get to interact with Head Coach Bob Davie, his coaching staff and players.

Proceeds from the event go to the Send-A-Kid program, which sends underprivileged kids to Lobo games. This year, KRQE News 13’s Jackie Kent will also be a part of the fun.