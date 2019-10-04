UNM hosting seal design workshop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is taking design submissions for its new seal.

The seal was temporarily replaced back in 2016 after concerns were raised over the design showing a conquistador and frontiersman. Some called it racist and said it represented violence against Native Americans.

UNM says the time has come to solicit design ideas. Friday morning, morning a workshop will be held in the Student Union Building to discuss guidelines and provide updates on the process.

