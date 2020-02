ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico wants your help reimagining the iconic Albuquerque Railyards. The School of Architecture and Planning is hosting a writing competition and is accepting submissions for poems, short stories, and other fiction that features the site.

The university says the goal is to think of ways to make it a vibrant area. The deadline is March 15. Click here for more information on how to submit your work.