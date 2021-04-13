UNM Alumni Association holds virtual STEM Career Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Alumni Association and Alumni Relations Office keeps the University of New Mexico and its alumni communicating and connected, offering awards, scholarships, career resources, University advocacy, travel opportunities, and more. They will be hosting a Virtual STEM Career Fair, and UNM Alumni Association President Chad Cooper discusses all the details.

The Virtual STEM Career Fair hosted by the UNM Alumni Association is on April 22, from 9 am to 1 pm. This Virtual Career Fair will highlight job opportunities for UNM alums and graduating students in New Mexico’s innovative STEM job market, including space, tech, and biotech industries. Those interested can RSVP online to receive the Zoom link. For additional information, contact the Alumni Relations Office at 505-277-5808 or alumni@unm.edu.