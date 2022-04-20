ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City Nature Challenge tasks people with observing and identifying wild plants and animals in urban areas. Participants take a photo and upload it to an app that will automatically identify the plant or animal. It can be done anywhere within the city.

The University of New Mexico’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the Department of Biology are . They say it is a competition that contributes to a greater cause. “One of the really cool things about this is that it is a community science effort. We get a lot of people going out there together over a four-day period with their phones, we’re going to collect a ton of data that we just couldn’t do if we just had one team of researchers,” said Maria Lane, Professor at UNM.

Albuquerque is competing against Phoenix, El Paso, and Tucson. You can join one of the UNM teams and take photos from April 29 to May 2. The final deadline is May 8 when winners in different categories will be announced.