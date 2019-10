ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Student pharmacists from the University of New Mexico are offering free services in Albuquerque and communities around the state.

Friday is the College of Pharmacy’s Annual Outreach Day. Anyone can show up for free health screenings, flu shots, HIV testing and more. This is the sixth year of the event.

Last year, the students served nearly 4,000 people. For a list of locations, click here.