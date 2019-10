ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and CNM will be able to put their coding skills to the test at a mobile app contest.

UNM says the sixth annual event, happening in January, is designed to give students a chance to use their creative skills. Coders will have special access to University and city data for their designs.

The winner will take home a cash prize of $5,000. The deadline to register is October 31. Those interested can register here.