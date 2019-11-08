UNM Children’s Hospital to offer program encouraging reading to newborns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM’s Children’s Hospital is starting a book club for newborns and their parents.

Once a month, nurses in the newborn ICU will pass out books to parents to keep and read to their babies being treated. Studies show that reading to your babies helps with brain and language development, which is why care providers started the program.

Because parents sometimes can’t touch their babies and can only talk to them, parents say this gives them a unique way to bond their newborn. “It’s so important to have more quality time. I think it’s a great idea and they do provide that type of support to families. It’s more opportunity to bond,” a father said.

If you would like to donate to the book club, you can do so by clicking here.