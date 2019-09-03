UNM calls on Lobo fans to help prepare for ‘Red Rally’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is getting ready for the big game against New Mexico State.

The Lobos are calling all fans to help build the Aggie they’ll burn at the “Red Rally” later this month. Students and fans begin building the 25-foot effigy weeks before the pep rally that will involve everyone from the football team to the marching band.

The university says building of the Aggie will happen every Monday through Wednesday night through Sep. 19. To keep up to date on new locations and meeting times, follow @asunmlobospiriton Instagram or @asunmloboson Twitter.