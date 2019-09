ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county is honoring unclaimed and indigent residents with a public burial.

Bernalillo County teamed up with Daniels Family Funeral Services to give those residents a proper burial. The public came together at Fairview Cemetery Thursday morning to take part.

Remains of those buried will be cremated and stored for two years. To see if someone you know is on the unclaimed/indigent list, visit their website here.