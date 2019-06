The rapper, Tyga, will headline what’s being called a first-of-its-kind concert in New Mexico.

Summer Jam at the Pan Am is scheduled for August 23 at NMSU’s Pan American Center. Opening the show for Tyga is a A-Trak, Mustard, and one of NMSU’s own, Naray.

Organizers are calling the lineup the biggest the venue has ever seen. Tickets go on sale Friday.

For more details, click here.