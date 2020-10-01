Toys For Tots kicks off 2020 toy drive

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Toys For Tots has kicked off its holiday toy drive. The nationwide program, run by the Marine Corps Reserve, distributes toys ot kids in need each year.
This year, they ended up giving out two million toys, games, and books in the spring and summer to spread cheer during the pandemic. Now they are hoping to refill their stock for the holidays. Information on how to help out is available online.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day