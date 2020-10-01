Toys For Tots kicks off 2020 toy drive

Always On

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Toys For Tots has kicked off its holiday toy drive. The nationwide program, run by the Marine Corps Reserve, distributes toys ot kids in need each year.

This year, they ended up giving out two million toys, games, and books in the spring and summer to spread cheer during the pandemic. Now they are hoping to refill their stock for the holidays. Information on how to help out is available online.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss