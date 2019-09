SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to clean up the streets of Santa Fe. The annual Toss No Mas Cleanup Day starts September 21 at 9 a.m.

Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is partnering with Parks and Recreation and the Environmental Services to put on the event. Officials ask that every volunteer wears long-sleeve shirts, pants, and closed-toed shoes.

To register, click here.