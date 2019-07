ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of “Better Call Saul” is inviting you to join him for an evening of laughter.

Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman on the hit Albuquerque-based series, is hosting “A Night of Comedy with Bob Odenkirk and Friends.”

That’s at the KiMo Theater on July 27 benefitting the Endorphin Power Company, a local sober-living facility. The description teases surprise co-stars and special guests.

