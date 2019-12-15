Thieves steal Albuquerque family’s trailer home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is without a home and it doesn’t know if it will have one for Christmas.

The Robles family is a tight-knit group, but two days ago, they found themselves needing to huddle a little closer. They say someone stole their house on wheels and now they’re hoping the public can help them find it.

“Sat there in shock for a minute and looked around, and then that’s when tears started flowing, cussing came about you know?” says Joy Martinez-Robles.

Martinez-Robles says the trailer that her family lives in was stolen from a house near I-40 and Coors, after they went out to get food on Thursday afternoon. She says the trailer is 30-foot long, white, and has black trim on the bottom.

The family says losing their home isn’t as painful as losing what was inside.

“Our family pet. She’s a calico. She has 23 toes. Her name is Cutie,” says Martinez-Robles.

The family says the shoes on their feet and clothes on their backs are all they have left. It makes them wonder how Christmas will be this year.

“We had just got our kids’ Christmas presents. That’s gone. It’s going to be a pretty crappy Christmas. We have no more money to get anything for them,” says Martinez-Robles.

The family is currently staying at a local motel in hopes their home shows up soon. In the meantime, they have one last plea to the people responsible for taking their home.

“We want our home. If you have it or something, take it, and leave it in a parking lot or somewhere. That way, the cops can find it,” says Joseph Robles.

The family says it called police. KRQE News 13 reached out to Albuquerque Police to see if there are any leads on the case, but did not hear back.

The family plans on setting up a GoFundMe page. In the meantime, they are open to donations and can be reached at 505-974-6038.