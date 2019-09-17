The Thirst Project gets teens involved in the water crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You would think having access to clean, safe water is something almost everyone has. However, over 663 million people on this planet who don’t have access to clean water.

The Thirst Project is hitting the road to combat that, stopping at middle schools, high schools, and college campuses around the country to educate students about the global water crisis.

The group has been around for about ten years and is the largest youth water organization in the world. During that time, the Thirst Project has activated more than 500,000 on 500 campuses across the United States who have raised $11 million. That breaks down to giving more than 400,000 in 13 countries safe, clean water indefinitely. “When we build fresh water wells in developing countries, and give access to clean, safe drinking water in those communities, then those lives are changed,” Road Warrior Ryan Coffey said.

Coffey, along with fellow Road Warrior Sara Louie, are on the road spreading the word about The Thirst Project. You can follow their journey online or find out more about how you can get involved by clicking here.