The State Fair rodeo and concert line-up is jam-packed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2019 New Mexico State Fair is underway and one of the fan favorites year after year is the rodeo and concert series.

This year will be no exception as the roster of musicians playing the rodeo is filled with country and rock music stars. Mitchell Tenpenny will be first to perform on Wednesday and the rest of the week will see performances from Clay Walker, Eli Young Band, as well as Smash Mouth and the Spin Doctors rounding out the week on Saturday.

The rodeo will also be giving us a lot to see when it begins Wednesday. “Albuquerque is one of the last big rodeos of the season,” rodeo announcer Doug Mathis said. “Everybody who’s on the bubble trying to make the top 15 in the world will be here.” On Wednesday, the four-time world bareback rider Kaycee Feild will be competing along with Tilden Hooper.

The rodeo will be going on nightly from September 10-14 at 6:45 p.m. The final day of the rodeo will be September 15th at 4 p.m. For more information and tickets click here.