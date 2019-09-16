The Children’s Cancer fund benefits patients and families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cancer is one of the hardest things anyone ever has to go through, especially for children.

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico works to give these children an opportunity to just be a kid and forget cancer for a short time. Dominic Quevedo-Nieto, 13, is one of those kids. He was diagnosed in July of 2018. “It was pretty shocking, life-changing but you know, the doctors and nurses helped me get through it,” Dominic said.

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is a non-profit organization that provides money and support to families as well as patients during and after their cancer treatment. “They have a scholarship, that you can go to college [with] and you won’t have to worry about that,” Dr. Amy Cruickshank said.

They are always looking for donations or you can donate to your local children’s hospital. For more information, click here.