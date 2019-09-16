The Black Cultural Conference to focus on self-care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The African American Student Services’ Black Cultural Conference is an intercollegiate conference on black scholarship, social justice, and contributions of arising black leaders.

The conference fosters dialogue geared towards promoting student empowerment to address issues at their college campuses and throughout their communities. “The Black Cultural Conference explores black culture on both college campuses and also the contributions of African Americans in the community,” Devont’e Watson, Sr. Program Advisor of African American Student Services said.

The 2019 conference will focus on ‘Radical Self-Care’ with keynote speaker former Black Panther member, Ericka Huggins. “She will be talking about her story in solitary confinement for being a political prisoner and how she maintained radical self-care to sustain herself in that situation,” said Watson.

Everyone is welcome in the hopes that as many students as possible will come away with a positive message of self-care. “For many students, caring for yourself is what we’re told not to do. So we really want to assist students into giving them a toolkit for how to take care of themselves, and that’s radical and that’s something that I think any student can walk away with,” said Brandi Stone who handles student affairs at African American Student Services.

The conference will be held September 19-21 at the Student Union Building on UNM campus. There is a registration fee of $50. More info on the Black Cultural Conference can be found by clicking here.