The Albuquerque Coin Club hosting Great Southwest Coin Expo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For centuries, human beings have been using coins as a form of currency. Coins are incredibly unique, and they all come in all shapes, forms, and sizes, and all have their own story. Albuquerque Coin Club President Phil Vitale discusses some of America’s oldest silver coins.

The Albuquerque Coin Club was founded in 1953 with the objective of educating its members and the public. With nearly 200 members it is the largest coin club in the Southwest. The club hosts monthly membership meetings with educational presentations, quizzes, and an auction. The club also hosts displays and presentations at the NM State Fair, and conducts two coin shows yearly.

From May 28-30, the Albuquerque Coin Club will be hosting the Great Southwest Coin Expo. 40 dealers from 7 states will bring millions of dollars of coins and currency into the Duke City. Admission is free for anyone 17 and younger, and $3 for adults. Educational events for children, presentations, and a raffle will be held during the show.