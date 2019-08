A northern New Mexico town is being called a top destination for parents to be looking to get away.

Mother Magazine recently compiled a list of the top “10 Dreamy Babymoon Destinations.” On the list: Taos.

The magazine calls the northern New Mexico town a gem in the southwest. It also cites nature-driven outdoor activities, art galleries, spas and rich Native American history.

Also on the list: Maui; Santorini, Greece; and Mallorca, Spain.