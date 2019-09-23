Take part in local events during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Getting diagnosed with cancer is devastating especially when the diagnosis is for a child. As September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the University of New Mexico is doing all it can to raise awareness.

Cancer is the leading cause of death from disease in children and about 100 children each year in New Mexico will be diagnosed with cancer. Most of these children are diagnosed and treated at UNM Pediatric Hematology & Oncology.

“We’re trying to get legislature for the New Mexico Children’s license plate and would like to let the people of this state know that we’d appreciate your support for this legislation,” said Dr. Koh Boayue with UNMH. “Because we believe that is a way that we can raise awareness for childhood cancer on a daily basis.”

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. you can celebrate Childhood Awareness Month at the New Mexico United game. Click here to purchase tickets for the game. $1 from each ticket purchased will support the Pediatric Hematology & Oncology Program at UNM.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, the Cross Country Courage Classic will be held at UNM’s North Golf Course at 7 a.m. Click here for additional information and how to register. All proceeds will benefit pediatric oncology patients and their families.

To make a donation to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, click here. Any donation made helps families cope with the daily educational, emotional, and financial hardships they face after a childhood cancer diagnosis.